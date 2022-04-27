Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $64.78 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Zoom Video Communications worth $64,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $308,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,805. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.