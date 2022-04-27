MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MJNE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,482. MJ has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

About MJ (Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

