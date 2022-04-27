MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.12 and a 1-year high of $195.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.