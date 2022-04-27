MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.37 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.04-2.52 EPS.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $4.94 on Wednesday, hitting $111.40. 13,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $113.12 and a twelve month high of $195.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.70.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 119,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 58,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

