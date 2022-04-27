MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.04-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.50 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.040-$2.520 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. 16,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $113.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

