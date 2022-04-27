Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Modiv has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $89.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04.

Get Modiv alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre acquired 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,387 shares of company stock worth $167,193.

Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.