Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) vs. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Head-To-Head Comparison

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $5.71 million 26.25 -$97.81 million ($0.90) -1.51 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.96 million N/A N/A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DBV Technologies and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 451.47%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 151.03%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A -74.05% -52.90% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats DBV Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The milk-induced company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA); Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

