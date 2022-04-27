Morses Club (LON:MCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.14), with a volume of 237746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.55 ($0.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.

In related news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £199,571.17 ($254,360.40).

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,385 self-employed agents.

