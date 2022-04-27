Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 1,184.40 ($15.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £630.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.55 ($12.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,157.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,279.42.

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($14.21) per share, with a total value of £312.20 ($397.91). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,160 ($14.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.40 ($2,128.98). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 489 shares of company stock worth $589,675.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

