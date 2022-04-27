Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MHGVY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. 12,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0337 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHGVY shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.