Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.90.

Mullen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.