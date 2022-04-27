Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Further Reading
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.