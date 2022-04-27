Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.85

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 106756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

NPSNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Investec downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

