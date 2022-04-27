National Bank Financial Cuts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$17.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $$12.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.33.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

