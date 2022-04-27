Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

