Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.84

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 7282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $18,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $4,906,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

