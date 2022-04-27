NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.61.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.
