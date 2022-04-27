NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $12,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

