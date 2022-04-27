Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 5.6%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 1,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nemaura Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $85.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06.

Nemaura Medical ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRD. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nemaura Medical by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nemaura Medical by 200.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the third quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nemaura Medical by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nemaura Medical by 6,528.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

