Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.52

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 1259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of -0.37.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 117.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

