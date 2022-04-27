Nestree Tops One Day Trading Volume of $900,359.00 (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. Nestree has a market cap of $79.93 million and approximately $900,359.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nestree has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,371.71 or 0.99885219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006662 BTC.

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

