Neutrino USD Price Down 1.2% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002531 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $939.76 million and $7.00 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.18 or 0.07384102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 966,337,267 coins and its circulating supply is 966,336,668 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

