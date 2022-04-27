New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in New Relic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. 1,020,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

