NextDAO Price Hits $0.0007 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. NextDAO has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $186,564.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.16 or 0.07348577 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,330,691,915 coins and its circulating supply is 2,290,459,805 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

