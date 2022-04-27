Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EFRTF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

EFRTF remained flat at $$10.38 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

