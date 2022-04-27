Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Price Down 2%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

EFRTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

