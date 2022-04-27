NFT Index (NFTI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $387.00

NFT Index (NFTI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.44 million and $387.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Index has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $1,544.27 or 0.03936604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00032501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00100826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

