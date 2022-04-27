NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Shares Up 0.1%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 4,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDACU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

