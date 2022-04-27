Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,069 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

