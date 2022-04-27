Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.23 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,742 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,546,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $446.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

