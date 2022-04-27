Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $28,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

LHX opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.53.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

