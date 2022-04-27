Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,904 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.34% of Codexis worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $48,112,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after acquiring an additional 563,579 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $15,461,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 280.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 359,670 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

