Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 50,149 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,149 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Incyte worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Incyte by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Incyte by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Incyte by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Incyte by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

INCY stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

