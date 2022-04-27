Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $8.94 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

