Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 788,098 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.04.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $180.95 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $492.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.