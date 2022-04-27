Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,571. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.40.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.