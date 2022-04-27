Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS.

Shares of NBN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $41.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 49.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

