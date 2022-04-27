Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading 25% Higher

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 510,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 312,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.
Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)
