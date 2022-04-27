Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.