Norwood Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $209.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

