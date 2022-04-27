Norwood Financial Corp Invests $450,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,729. The company has a market cap of $241.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

