Norwood Financial Corp Invests $541,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,589,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,453,000.

VWO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,537,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,436,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

