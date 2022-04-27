Norwood Financial Corp Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,278,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,717. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.