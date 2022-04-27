Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.10. 313,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 181,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.