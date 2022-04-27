Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.34. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.77. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $39,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $24,111,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.