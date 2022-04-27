NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of C$11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13.
NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)
