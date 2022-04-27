NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $184.15. 49,864,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,773,035. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

