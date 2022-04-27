O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 108,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after acquiring an additional 927,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,603,000 after buying an additional 248,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 309,811 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 436,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

