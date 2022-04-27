Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.43

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $7.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 825,597 shares traded.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,562 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,025,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 556,889 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.