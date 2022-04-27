Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $291.67 million and $18.29 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

