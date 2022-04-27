Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $150.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

