Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $240,716,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA traded down $11.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.06. 1,443,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,522. Okta has a 1 year low of $126.69 and a 1 year high of $285.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average is $199.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

